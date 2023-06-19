MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Hurricane Center Monday morning classified a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic as Tropical Depression 3.

It is currently located over the Central Atlantic Ocean. Located at 11.0 N and 40.3 W. The conditions over the Central Atlantic are favorable at the moment for further intensification. The latest National Hurricane Center advisory has Tropical Depression 3 strengthening into Tropical Storm Bret by Monday evening.

Bret could intensify into a Hurricane by Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Currently, there are no watches or warnings for any of the Caribbean islands, but as the storm tracks closer to the islands, watches and warnings would likely be needed.

In its current state, there are no impacts expected for the Carolinas. We will keep an eye on it and keep you up to date.