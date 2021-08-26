Tropical Depression 9 forms in the Caribbean, expected to become Tropical Storm Ida

Tropical Depression Nine formed in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to become a tropical storm, possibly as early as this evening.

The National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories for Tropical Depression Nine this morning. As of 11 a.m. ET, the system is about 115 miles south-southwest of Negril, Jamaica with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Tropical Depression Nine will strengthen steadily in the coming days and is expected to become a tropical storm Thursday night or early Friday morning. It is then forecast to become a hurricane near Cuba or over the southeastern gulf. Additional strengthening is likely when the system moves over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and the storm could be near major hurricane strength when it reaches the northern Gulf Coast late Sunday evening.

The current forecast track shows Tropical Depression Nine pass near or over the Cayman Islands Thursday night, then the Isle of Youth and Western Cuba on Friday. It’s then expected to move over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico Friday night and Saturday before approaching the northern Gulf Coast of the U.S. on Sunday.