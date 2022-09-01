MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tropical depression five formed early Thursday morning and has strengthened into Tropical Storm Danielle as of10:50 a.m. The system is not a threat to the United States and is currently located in the central, north Atlantic. Winds are currently 40 mph, this up from 35 mph. But the pressure is holding constant at 1012 mb.

Current info on Tropical Storm Danielle

The system is moving exceptionally slow to the east-northeast at 2 mph. The gradual strengthening of the storm is expected for the next several days.

Danielle is the first tropical storm in the Atlantic since July 3, 60 days ago. That is the second longest gap between named storms since 1995. The 1999 hurricane season had a 62-day gap between Arlene and Bret.

Throughout the weekend, Danielle will continue to strengthen and is forecasted to be the first hurricane of the 2022 season as early as Saturday morning. Half of the models agree that this system will likely top out as a high-end Category 1 hurricane with winds between 85-90 mph.

Track of Danielle

No land is expected to be impacted.