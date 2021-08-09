Tropical Depression likely to form later Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Weather Service is monitoring a system in the tropics that will likely form into a tropical depression later in the day.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a low pressure system located about 150 miles east of Barbados have become more concentrated Monday morning.

Conditions are favorable for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form later today or tonight while the low moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

The low is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles tonight, then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday. The system should be near Hispaniola around the middle of this week before tracking close to Cuba by Friday.

The system will continue to move to the west-northwest into the weekend, possibly moving into the Gulf of Mexico or southern Florida over the weekend and into next week.