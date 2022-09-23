Tropical Depression Nine formed in the Caribbean and currently has 35 mph winds and is moving to the WNW at 13 mph.

Conditions are favorable for further development and a Tropical Storm is possible later today. Further strengthening is likely through the weekend and into next week to a possible Category 1 hurricane by early Monday morning.

As the system move around the ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic it will styart to make more of a NNW turn into early next week.

Hurricane Hermine is forecasted to directly impact Western Cuba early on Tuesday morning as a possible Cat 2 storm.

Hermine is forecasted to continue to strengthen once its back out over the warm open waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Hermine could start to make a more NNE turn through midweek, towards the west coast of Florida.

Forecast models are are in fairly good agreement that Hermine tracks across Florida and into the Atlantic by Thursday.

We will continue to closely watch this system for the possible impacts to the Carolina coast late next week.