Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic; Fred shifts west

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Depression Seven is expected to become Tropical Storm Grace by Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. It’s expected to follow a similar path to Fred across the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Cuba.

Tropical Depression Seven currently has sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving west at 22 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The track for Tropical Depression Fred has shifted west over the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to turn towards the Florida panhandle and Alabama, according to the National Hurricane Center. Fred currently has sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving west at 12 mph.

Courtesy: National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center expects Fred to become a tropical storm again Saturday.