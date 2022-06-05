TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Alex formed as the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season early Sunday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 a.m., the NHC said the storm was located about 270 miles east-northeast of Fort Pierce, Florida. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving northeast at 22 mph.

A tropical storm warning was declared for Bermuda as a result of its potential impact on the island. Alex is predicted to move near or north of Bermuda Monday.

The storm is expected to bring two to three inches of rain to Bermuda.

On Saturday, the precursor to Alex brought heavy rains to Florida to the point that Miami residents had to abandon their vehicles in the floodwaters.