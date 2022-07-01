MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Potential Tropical Cyclone Two in the southwestern Caribbean to the second named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bonnie.

The Hurricane Hunters highlight a well-defined center of circulation of about 120 miles to the east of the Nicaragua/Costa Rica border. Landfall is expected tonight and tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of the coast in both Nicaragua and Costa Rica. The storm is anticipated to make landfall as a tropical storm with winds around 50 mph.

Bonnie will trek its way through Central America where it will likely maintain its status as a tropical storm. Once in the Pacific, Bonnie would be given a new name which will be Darby. In the Pacific, it is likely to reach Cat 1 hurricane status.

It is then forecasted to turn to the WNW and track parallel to the coast of Central America.