Tropical Storm Bret formed Monday afternoon and has changed very little over the last 12 hours. Bret continues to move west at around 17mph.

High pressure to the north of Bret will continue to keep it moving almost due west for the next few days. Warm sea surface temperatures, moderate mid-level moisture and weak wind shear make for favorable conditions for further strengthening during the next couple of days. Forecast models call for Bret to become a hurricane on Thursday.

By Friday, vertical shear is predicted to increase in association with an upper-level trough over the eastern Caribbean and drier mid-level air should begin to get entrained into the system.

Bret could continue to weaken throughout the weekend. Forecast models are pretty spread apart on the exact track of Bret through the weekend but we’ll continue to track it throughout the week.