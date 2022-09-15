Tropical Storm Fiona has 50 mph winds and is moving westward at 13 mph.

Fiona is expected to maintain its westward track for the next few days as it is steered by the subtropical ridge over the central Atlantic.

Fiona should track across the northern Leeward Islands by Friday night, near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend, and near Hispaniola early next week.

Fiona will battle moderate to strong westerly wind shear and dry air over the next 5 days. Those factors and the land interaction over the weekend will hinder the potential for further strengthening.

Forecast models are still not in agreement as to where Tropical Storm Fiona will track next week. The GFS (black lines) has Fiona stronger and moving faster, near Bermuda by next weekend. The EURO (white lines) shows Fiona slightly weaker and tracking slower, further to the SW of Bermuda by next Saturday.