MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tropical Storm Idalia remained about 80 miles south-southwest of the western tip of Cuba Monday late morning with winds of 65 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 11 a.m., the storm was moving north at 8 mph and a hurricane warning has been issued for the area from the middle of Longboat Key in Florida north to the Ochlockonee River, including Tampa Bay.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the area from Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key, and from west of the Lockheed River westward to Indian Pass.

Once in the Gulf of Mexico, Idalia will be picking up strength and speed as it heads to the north-northeast. Hurricane warnings are up for western Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula. Idalia is now forecasted to be a major Category 3 hurricane at peak intensity with winds of 115 mph as it makes landfall near the Big Bend on Florida’s Gulf coast.

Multiple models indicate a barometric pressure sub 960 mb by landfall. Hurricane watches are now in effect for most of Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Impacts are going to be significant in Florida. Storm surge is now forecasted at 7-11ft from the Aucilla River to the Chassahowitzka, and rainfall could be up to 10 inches. Landfall is projected in Florida early Wednesday morning.

Once Idalia has made landfall in Florida the system is going to be weakening due to land interaction. By Wednesday afternoon, the system is expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm and hopefully shift offshore; however, the center of Idalia could track anywhere from the Midlands of South Carolina to 150 miles offshore the Carolina coast.

If the track remains inland there will be a higher tornado threat. If the system parallels the coast then expect significant coastal flooding. The surf will be rough because of Hurricane Franklin offshore, but also storm surge from Idalia. Not only that but King Tides are expected Wednesday night around 8:30ish p.m.

Winds in our area are likely to be picking up on Tuesday as Franklin passes near Bermuda, but the winds will get gusty on Wednesday and Thursday as Idalia gets closer. Rainfall totals will be hard to nail down at this point. If Idalia shifts off the East Coast rainfall totals will be lower, but likely still 3-6″ with higher totals at the coast. If the center remains inland rainfall totals for the Pee Dee could skyrocket. The GFS is projecting rainfall totals in the next five days at 6-8″.