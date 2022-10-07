Tropical Storm Julia formed just off the coast of the Guajira Peninsula in the Southern Caribbean. It currently has winds of 40mph and is moving directly to the West at 18mph.

Julia is expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the next 24-36 hours as it moves west towards Central America. Julia is expected to make landfall along the coast of Nicaragua early Sunday morning as potentially a strong Cat 1 hurricane. It will move inland, over the higher terrain of Central America and quickly weaken. Julia should weaken to a remnant low by early Tuesday morning.

Julia is currently no threat to the U.S. coast.