Tropical Storm Emily fizzles out as Tropical Storm Harold formed. The Atlantic woke up last week and there’s a lot of activity. Tropical Storm Emily died out Monday evening and Tropical Depression Gert is expected to do the same today.

Tropical Storm Franklin is currently has winds of 50mph and is moving west at 3 mph.

It is expected to turn north later today and strengthen a little more before making landfall in the Dominica Republic on Wednesday. It will weaken a little as it moves over the higher terrain but will strengthen again once back over open waters. It will continue to strengthen through the end of the week, possible to a Cat 1 hurricane to start the weekend.

Franklin will turn towards to north over the weekend and head towards Bermuda. We’ll watch this one closely to see where is goes early next week.

Tropical Storm Harold currently has winds of 45 mph and is moving quickly at 18 mph.

Harold is expected to make landfall in south Texas, bringing 1′-3′ of storm surge and heavy rain. It will push inland today and diminish throughout the day tomorrow.

Also watching 2 other areas for potential tropical development.