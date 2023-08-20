MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — This morning Tropical Storm Emily formed in the central/eastern Atlantic. Emily is no threat to land and will be heading out to sea. It is not forecasted to strengthen into a hurricane and is expected to dissipate by the end of the work week. Tropical Depression Six will be dying throughout the night.

Around 5 p.m., the National Hurricane Center upgraded an area of interest into Tropical Storm Franklin. Franklin is currently the largest and healthiest-looking system between Emily and Tropical Depression Six.

Franklin is located in the eastern Caribbean Sea and is forecasted to make a sharp turn to the north on Tuesday, cross Hispaniola, and continue north/northeast into the Atlantic. Franklin will be strengthening throughout this process and is forecasted to be Hurricane Franklin on Thursday. Franklin will be an area to watch but currently, Franklin will not interact with the United States in the next 5-7 days, and hopefully will remain out to sea.

Tropical storm watches are now in effect for the southern coast of Hispaniola.