Tropical Storm Colin says good morning South Carolina!

With rapid intensification overnight — although it wasn’t likely — Tropical Storm Colin has formed and will continue to press towards our region today! Not much is expected with impacts further inland, but consistent 30-40 mph winds will be in place for our coastline late this morning through the evening.

Most of the heaviest rainfall will remain out over the Atlantic, but will be doing its best to push to our beaches. Colin will already be centered off the coast of the Outer Banks by very early Sunday

Inland breaks of sunshine will find their way through more than the beaches. Highs will mostly range in the 80s overall. As Colin presses north tonight, Sunday will come along with more breaks of sunshine for the region. Highs will be more so in the upper 80s to around 90 tomorrow.

From the 4th of July into the middle of the upcoming week, our muggy summer pattern will still not let go. Partly sunny skies will try to hold steady, but isolated t-storms remain possible each day.

Please remain weather aware and check back for updates!

TODAY: Sct’d showers and storms along the coast, drier inland. Highs mostly in the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Limited clearing with lingering showers. Lows mostly in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Breaks of sun with isolated storms around. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.