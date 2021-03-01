Monday mugginess hanging on

We’ve got a mild Monday morning on tap , with tems in the 60s! Cloud cover holds up today with eventual afternoon scattered showers thanks to an approaching cold front, but highs will still remain around the low 70s prior to the front. Rainfall rates should only accumulate to a range of 0.1-0.5″. Tuesday dries out to partial sunshine, but cools off to high temps in the mid 50s.

Watch out for Wednesday, as heavier rainfall is looking likely. Temps there should get close to highs near 60, but it will be a day to have the umbrella ready with over an inch of precipitation possible.

TODAY: Scattered pm showers around with highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Clouds slowly decrease with lows in the low to mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.