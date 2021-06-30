National Hurricane Center initiates advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 5

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Hurricane Center has initiated an advisory on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five in the Atlantic.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Five has a 90% chance of formation within the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to move into the Caribbean and have no impact on the Carolinas.

Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for parts of the Lesser Antilles. The system is forecast to become a tropical storm Wednesday night or Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Another area just ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone Five has a 20% chance of cyclone formation in the next five days.