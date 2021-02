Thursday’s rain brought some flooding to parts of the Pee Dee. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday as 1.5″ to 2.5″ is possible.

Below is a gallery of flooding seen in the Nichols area.

