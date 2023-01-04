MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A storm that spawned a tornado warning in parts of Horry County Wednesday knocked down trees and utility lines and left several thousand Horry Electric Cooperative customers without power for part of the afternoon.

The storm hit just before 2 p.m., and more than 4,800 customers were without power at the height of the storm, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue the tornado warning for an area north of Conway that included Aynor and Loris.

The storm left behind some damage. Horry County Fire Rescue asked people to avoid the area of Juniper Bay Road near Lundy Short Cut Road because of an electrical hazard that prompted lanes of traffic to be blocked.

HCFR also posted several photos showing downed trees and utility lines in the Juniper Bay area and said a non-residential building was also damaged during the storm.

News13 photo: Alec Daniels

Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue

Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue

Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue

Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue

Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue

Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue

Storm damage in Conway area (Viewer submitted)

Storm damage in Conway area (Viewer submitted)

Storm damage in Conway area (Viewer submitted)

HCFR also reminded motorists to never drive over utility lines that are on the ground.

A tornado watch was also issued Wednesday for Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, and Marlboro counties and Robeson County in North Carolina as the storm made its way across the Pee Dee.