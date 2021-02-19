Rain ending this afternoon

The wet weather will continue, but there is an end in sight. The cloudy, cool, wet weather will continue today with more rain. Periods of rain today could be heavy at times. A flash flood watch is in effect until 7am today, and an additional 1/2″- 1″ of rain is possible. The rain will come to an end in the afternoon and drier weather will move in tonight, and skies will clear.

High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine for the weekend, but it will be cool with highs in the 50s, and night time lows in the 20s and low 30s. A weak system will bring a few showers Monday, but it is also going to warm us up. High temperatures will warm into the 60s Monday, and will stay above normal all week.

Today, mostly cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 45-47.

Tonight, rain ending with gradual clearing. Lows 28-30 inland, 31-33 beaches.

Saturday, sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.