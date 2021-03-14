Rain holding off until Tuesday

We’re staying calm tonight my friends, as cloudier conditions hold, with low temps around 50, falling back to the upper 40s for some inland.

The cold front that was responsible for our increasing clouds and rain chances is actually going to move back northward, with a warm front pushing back late tomorrow, preceded by slight potential for a few showers during a cooler Monday afternoon. A storm system will bring eventual rain and warmer temps on Tuesday. Some areas could easily get over 0.5″ of rain, with isolated downpours.

Warmer weather with temperatures in the 70s will return by the middle of the week. Another storm system will bring rain potential for Wednesday night into Thursday. Stay with us for updates!

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with lows approaching 50.

TOMORROW: Cooler and mainly cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 50s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Late showers press in with lows on pace to drop to the upper 40, around 50.