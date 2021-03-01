Rain moving through today followed by a cool down tomorrow.

After a mild start to the day, we’re going to see some rain this afternoon. Cloud cover holds up today followed by some afternoon rain as a cold front pushes across the region. Ahead of the front, we’ll see highs top out in the low 70s. Rainfall rates should only accumulate to a range of 0.1-0.5″.

By tomorrow we’ll see some more sunshine return to the region but we’ll also see some cooler air drop down over the region with afternoon highs topping out in the 50s.

Watch out for Wednesday, as heavier rainfall is looking likely. Temps, there should get close to highs near 60, but it will be a day to have the umbrella ready with over an inch of precipitation possible.

TODAY: Scattered showers around with highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Clouds slowly decrease with lows in the low to mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.