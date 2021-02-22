River levels in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee continue to rise, hold steady

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — River levels in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee continue to rise or hold steady.

The Intracoastal Waterway at Socastee has reached 16 feet and will continue to rise to about 18 feet by Feb. 27-28. The Waccamaw River in Conway is forecast to hold steady in the major flood stage for the next week, meaning flooding will continue along the Intracoastal Waterway through Socastee.

The Lumber River at Lumberton crested Saturday at 21 feet and will drop into Moderate Flood Stage Tuesday.

The Pee Dee River near Galivants Ferry is close to cresting near 12.9 feet in a Major Flood Stage and will fall into Moderate Flood Stage late Thursday.

The Lynches River at Effingham crested Sunday at 17.95 feet and is in Moderate Flood Stage. It will fall into Minor Flood Stage Thursday.

The Waccamaw River near Conway will hold near 14.6 feet in Major Flood Stage for the next week. The Waccamaw River at Freeland will crest Monday around 16.5 feet and will slowly fall throughout the week.