Snow accumulation of up to 3 inches possible in the NC mountain region this weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — DENSE/ FREEZING FOG ADVISORY across the Piedmont and foothills until 9 AM. Visibility is dropping to a quarter-mile or less with temperatures near/ below freezing. Watch for poor visibility and slick spots this morning.

Fog should burn off by midday with mostly cloudy skies remaining this afternoon. A passing, spotty shower is possible across the Piedmont today, but most stay dry. Highs stay chilly in the upper 40’s.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Avery, Ashe, and Watauga counties until 7 AM Sunday. A deep upper-level low and upslope winds will keep snow showers in the forecast on Saturday. Snow totals up to 3” are possible, especially in the highest elevations. Watch for slick spots!

Snow flurries could linger Sunday and Monday but intensities will come down.

Sunday and Monday will be dry in the Piedmont with sunshine and chilly highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

We’ll stay dry through Tuesday and Wednesday with a gradual warming trend taking us back into the middle and upper 50’s.

Our next rain chance returns Thursday and Friday.

Today: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower. High: 48 **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN MTNS FOR UP TO 3” SNOW**

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Mtn. flurries. Mostly sunny. High: 50.