Tornado warnings issued for several Upstate counties

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Strong to severe storms will be possible this evening for the Upstate and western North Carolina. Several counties in our area are under tornado warnings, including Greenville, Pickens, Spartanburg, Henderson, Polk and Transylvania until 3:30 p.m.

Tornado warnings have also been issued in Georgia in Elbert, Hart and Franklin Counties until 3:45 p.m.Active Weather Alerts

Spartanburg County schools will be dismissed once the tornado warnings have lifted. Students are sheltering in schools.

The storm is moving northeast from the Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.