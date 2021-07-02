Tracking the Tropics: Elsa becomes 1st Atlantic hurricane of 2021

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Elsa upgraded to a hurricane as it neared the Lesser Antilles Friday morning, threatening the area with isolated flash flooding and mudslides, the National Hurricane Center said in a 7:45 a.m. ET update.

The forecast path shows Elsa arriving in the Gulf of Mexico early next week with most of Florida in the cone of uncertainty, but that is subject to change.

At 7:45 a.m. ET Friday, Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, and was centered about 20 miles west-southwest of Barbados. The system was moving west-northwest at 28 mph.

Elsa was expected to speed up as it moves northwest and passes near or over the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands Friday, before moving into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday, and near the southern cost of Hispaniola on Saturday.

At 5 a.m., the hurricane center said the storm could produce 3 to 6 inches of rain across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados, with isolated maximum amounts of 10 inches. Forecasters say the rain could lead to isolated flash flooding and mudslides.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Barbados, St. Vincent, the Grenadines and St. Lucia.

Elsa is first hurricane of the Atlantic season and the earliest-known fifth named storm on record for the Atlantic basin in the satellite era, breaking the record formerly held by Edouard on July 6, 2020, the hurricane center said.

