Tropical Depression Fred is expected to slowly strengthen into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Tropical Depression Fred is expected to be over the southeastern Bahamas this morning.

Fred is expected to strengthen back into a tropical storm today before moving over the Florida Keys Saturday morning. As Fred moves through the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, it will likely strengthen a little more but is expected to remain a tropical storm before making landfall late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

As Fred pushes further inland Monday and Tuesday, expect it to weaken to a remnant low and track far enough to the west that we’ll have very little impacts to the Carolinas.

The tropics are expected to heat up over the next few weeks as we near Sept. 10, the statistical peak of hurricane season. On average, more than 60% of all tropical systems form in August or September.