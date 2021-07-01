Tropical Storm Elsa forms in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tropical Storm Elsa, the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Thursday morning hundreds of miles off the Windward Islands, the National Hurricane Center said.

At 5 a.m., the storm’s intensity was 40 mph with tropical storm-force winds extending outward up to 105 miles from the storm’s center. It is moving quickly to the west at 25 mph. A strong subtropical ridge is situated to the north of the storm, and this should steer Elsa quickly to the west-northwest for the next 3 days or so.

Some intensification is likely for the next day or two, since Elsa is expected to be in an environment of warm sea-surface temperatures, fairly low vertical wind shear, and high mid-level relative humidity. However, the fast forward motion could limit strengthening.

The potential interaction with the mountainous land masses of the Greater Antilles later in the forecast period could disrupt the circulation. There is significant uncertainty in the track forecast from days 3-5.

The storm is forecast to strengthen as it moves into the eastern Caribbean Sea and toward the southern coast of Hispaniola Friday and Saturday.

The forecast path shows Elsa arriving in South Florida early Tuesday with winds of 65 mph, but that is subject to change.

The storm could produce between 3 to 6 inches of rain across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados. Forecasters say the rain could lead to isolated flash flooding and mudslides.

Elsa is the earliest-known fifth named storm on record for the Atlantic basin in the satellite era (1966-present), breaking the record formerly held by Edouard on July 6, 2020.