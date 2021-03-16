Weather Alert: Severe storms with potential for hail, tornadoes moving into our area Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – News13 meteorologists have issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday with the potential for damaging winds, hail, and strong tornadoes.

The potential for strong to severe storms comes ahead of a cold front that will be moving across our area. The main threat timeline for the Pee Dee and Grand Strand areas starts at around 3 p.m. on Thursday as the cold front pushed into our area, west of I-95.

The front will move across the area, crossing I-95 around the evening commute before pushing onward towards the coast. The front should push the storms offshore around 9 p.m.

Meteorologist James says the main threats are damaging wind gusts, hail and strong tornadoes, which are all possible.

Count on News13 for updates as this system gets closer.