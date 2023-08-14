MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The hot and humid weather continues today and tomorrow. Heat advisories are again in place for the entire viewing area. Myrtle Beach had its highest heat index of the year yesterday, reaching a feels-like temperature of 116 degrees.

Today is trending mostly dry. High temperatures will be in the low 90s at the coast and upper 90s inland. The heat index will exceed 110 degrees in isolated areas, but nearly all cities will at least “feel like” 104 degrees.

Temperatures tonight are very muggy and above average. Nearly 80 at the coast and upper-70s inland.

Tuesday will be more of the same weather but a cold front will begin moving through the Carolinas. The front will enter the area early Wednesday, so finally, some relief will be felt. This will bring about normal temperatures and give us a break from the triple-digit heat. The front will also bring a better chance for showers and storms Tuesday afternoon. The front will stall through Thursday, keeping the rain chances around. Heat indices will drop to the mid-90s Wednesday and continue for the remainder of the week.