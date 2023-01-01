MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Happy New Year! 2023 is starting off how, 2022 left us. Another warm day across the area. A cold front passed through the area Saturday evening, but not much “cold” air moved through. Today we will see a decrease in clouds throughout the day. I don’t think we become completely sunny, but should see some by this afternoon. High temperatures today will warm into the mid to upper 60s.

Monday and Tuesday this week will be fairly warm. We will see high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Patchy fog possible each evening into the morning. Lows will be in the 50s. Wednesday will be the day of change. A front will push through the area. Ahead of the front we will warm into the low to perhaps maybe mid 70s. This will bring another round of rain to the area.

Behind the front Thursday will still be warmish, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Friday into the Weekend, will feature more seasonable temperatures as we top out in the 50s, and lows in the 40s.