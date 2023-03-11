MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — We will have a 50/50 weekend. Today we will see abundant sunshine across the area. The one caveat will be the gusty winds across the area. We will see sustained winds 10-15 mph, with wind gusts up to 30-35 mph. Highs today will top out in the low 60s.

We will see clouds increase Saturday night. That will lead to a cloudy start for Sunday, quickly followed by rain. Sunday looks to be a pretty rainy day across the area, as we see a couple waves. One in the mid to late morning time frame. The other mid afternoon through the evening. When all is said and done a good 1/2″ – 3/4″ of rain is expected. A few areas could see a little more, depending on where the heavier rain bands set up. It will be another breezy day as well. Easterly winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts between 25-30 mph.

Monday will be a nice day across the area. We will see lots of sunshine, and the temperatures will respond. Our coastal communities will reach the mid 60s. Our Pee Dee communities will make a run into the upper 60s.

Tuesday through Thursday, we will have to watch the frost/freeze threat. Lows will be in the mid to low 30s in our Pee Dee communities. Our coastal communities will see lows in the upper to mid 30s through this time frame.