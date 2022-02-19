70s and Moisture Return

Beautiful sky conditions for today and temperatures were right on par with February expectations, but high pressure will cool us down tomorrow. Temperatures will be slightly below normal, upper 50s for the Pee Dee and border belt, and mid 50s at the beaches. High pressure will move offshore Monday and subtropical moisture from the Gulf will warm us up quickly. All cities will be back in the 70s Tuesday and temperatures will remain so through Saturday.

Low pressure situated in the Central Plains will move to the northeast and increase cloud cover in the Carolinas. Mostly sunny skies for Monday and mid 60s for the Grand Strand and upper 60s inland. Clouds will be broken throughout the rest of the week with sunshine still breaking through now and again. The increase of moisture into the Carolinas will make it easier for clouds to form and also increase pop up showers. Chances for rain are 20%, 30%, 40%, and 30% for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, respectively. Most of the rain will be Thursday, but chances for rain will remain in place Tuesday – Friday. All showers will be light and brief with minimal accumulation projected.

Temperatures will be in the 70s and near 80 at some points throughout the week and by the weekend, a cold front will pass through Friday night and drop temperatures into the mid 60s, but at least the chances for rain will be gone.