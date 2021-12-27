70s continue for the final week of 2021

The sunny and warm streak from this Christmas weekend carries over this week. With high pressure still in control, temperatures today will climb into the low 70s along the coast and mid 70s inland. The warmth will continue all week as highs remain in the 70s. A few cold fronts will try to move into the Carolinas but they won’t quite make it. A few showers are possible inland on Thursday as a cold front comes close.

Our next beast rain chance arrives on New Year’s Day on Saturday and increases on Sunday. Highs will remain in the 70s over the weekend with a big cool down for the first Monday of the New Year.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs: 73-76 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows: 54-56 inland, 58 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs: 76-78 inland, 72-74 beaches.