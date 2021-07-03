A beautiful 4th of July Forecast

After an absolutely beautiful Saturday afternoon, we’re expecting a nice night ahead. We’ll see mostly clear skies with lows dropping down into the 60s. For your Sunday morning, we’ll start off the day with lots of sunshine followed by a great afternoon!

For your 4th of July, we are going to continue the dry and sunny trend leading to a nice afternoon. Highs will be back up into the upper 80s and low 90s, but dew points will remain in the 60s so it won’t be overly hot and humid. We’ll see some warmer conditions return for the start of this week followed by more rain chances mid-week.

For more details on Elsa, please head to our home page where a separate article has been dedicated to the now current Tropical Storm.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

4TH OF JULY: Warm and sunny with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.