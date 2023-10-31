The record-setting warm weather has come to an end. A cold front moved through early this morning and will sit just offshore for the first part of the day. We will see more clouds today with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s inland and upper 60s to near 70 along the coast. The cold front will push further offshore later this evening, and much colder air will move in. Inland cities will cool into the mid to upper 30s tonight while the beaches cool to the low 40s.

Highs will only warm into the 50s on Wednesday, even with lots of sunshine. Wednesday night will be the peak of the cold, when many inland locations will see the first freeze of the season. Even the coast could drop to the mid-30s. High pressure will bring sunshine through the rest of the week, and that will slowly warm it up. Expect 60s by Friday and then 70s for the weekend.