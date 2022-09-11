MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It was an extremely wet weekend across the area with Myrtle Beach and Conway receiving over 3.5″ of rain. North Myrtle Beach saw almost 3″ as well. Isolated areas such as Garden City saw over 9″ in the last 48 hours as estimated by radar.

All of the activity was confined to areas east of I-95. West of I-95 saw 0.75″-1.25″ of rain and along the border belt Laurinburg and Lumberton received only 0.75″.

Rain chances are nearly zero after midnight. Light showers and fog are likely for your Monday morning drive primarily at the coast. Isolated afternoon showers and storms will be the main story for tomorrow along with extreme humidity.

High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-80s widespread and that will carry over into Tuesday as well, but throughout Tuesday dewpoints will be lowering as a cold front be through the area Tuesday morning.

Tuesday night we will go to sleep with extreme mugginess but mid-60s will be the low temperatures for the Pee Dee and upper-60s for the beaches. There is going to be a noticeable difference waking up Wednesday morning as dewpoints will be in the mid-50s inland and mid-60s for the coast.

The air will remain refreshing for a couple of days and this will be paired with widespread sunshine from Tuesday – Thursday.