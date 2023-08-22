A brief break from the heat is moving in for the middle of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures dropping into the 70s. A cold front will move through tonight, and there will be a slight chance for a shower, but the front will move through the area mainly dry. We will see plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but it will not be as hot as it has been with high temperatures remaining in the 80s. The cool down will not last long, and it will start to warm up on Thursday with inland areas in the low 90s. Hot weather will be back for Friday and Saturday with highs back in the low to mid 90s. Thunderstorms are possible late Saturday ahead of a cold front that will move through Saturday night. Temperatures will drop into the 80s to near 90 for Sunday, and the chance for storms will continue. The front will stall in the area into next week, keeping the chance for thunderstorms going, and keeping it from heating back up.

Tonight, partly cloudy with a stray shower. Lows 70 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and not as hot. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.