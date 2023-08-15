Showers and thunderstorms will bring a break from the heat for the next couple of days. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will move into the area and stall through Thursday. This will keep our weather unsettled with showers and thunderstorms both tomorrow and Thursday. It will also cool us down a bit with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90. The front will fall apart on Friday, and it will dry out with more sunshine. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend, bringing lots of sunshine and a return to the hot weather with high temperatures back into the 90s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s to near 90.