The sunny, cool weather will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be clear and cool with low temperatures near records. The forecast in Florence is 48 degrees, and the record is 45 set in 1999. High pressure will control our weather through tomorrow, with more sunshine and temperatures below normal. The center of the high pressure will move offshore on Sunday, and winds will turn to the south. It will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 80s, and there will be a few more clouds. A cold front will move through on Monday. No rain is expected, but temperatures will drop back below normal for the middle of the week.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 46 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and nice. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny and a little warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.