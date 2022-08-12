A cold front will bring rain chances and cooler weather. The cold front will move through today with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Showers will break up and we’ll gradually clear out throughout the overnight. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s today, then temperatures will drop into the 60s tonight as cooler weather moves in.

The weekend looks wonderful with sunshine, temperatures mostly in the 80s, and lower humidity. A reinforcing cold front will move through Monday night into Tuesday with a small chance for showers. This will keep our weather comfortable through much of next week.

Today, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, gradual clearing and cooling. Lows 64-66 inland, 67-68 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warm with lower humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.