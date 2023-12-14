The sunny, cool weather will be back again tomorrow. Tonight will be clear and cold with low temperatures below freezing away from the coast. High pressure will bring one more sunny, cool day tomorrow with high temperatures again in the 50s. A storm system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico and start to send clouds our way on Saturday. Rain will move in Saturday night, and winds will increase. It will be a windy, wet day on Sunday with several inches of rain and winds gusting over 50mph. Coastal flooding, rough surf and beach erosion are also possible with this system. The storm will move away on Monday with rain ending. Cool, dry weather will return for the middle of next week.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 28 inland, 34 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 58 inland, 56 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 60s.