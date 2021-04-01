A cool afternoon followed by a cold snap for the start of the weekend

Morning clouds clear out and much cooler weather moves in for the end of the week. Today will be windy and much cooler behind the cold front. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60. A freeze watch is in effect for parts of the area Friday morning. Some spots will dip below freezing, and frost is possible. High pressure will move in on Friday and will control our weather through the weekend and into next week.

Saturday morning will be cold again with frost and a freeze possible. We will see plenty of sunshine through the weekend, and it will slowly warm up with some spots in the 70s by Sunday. The sunny, warmer weather will continue next week. Highs could climb back into the 80s by midweek.

Today, gradual clearing, windy and much cooler. Highs 58-60.

Tonight, mostly clear, cold and breezy. Lows 30-32 inland, 34-36 beaches.

Friday, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.