A cool end to the week

Cooler weather moving in will continue through the rest of the week. Cooler weather moved in this morning, and it will be much cooler this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s. A weak storm system offshore may bring an isolated shower tonight, then move away from the area tomorrow morning.

High pressure will bring nice weather for the weekend. It will stay relatively cool Friday and Saturday, then warm back into the 80s on Sunday. A warm front Sunday night will bring the humidity back on Monday. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Monday with a cold front late in the day. Cooler weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with more storms possible late on Wednesday.

Today, partly sunny and cooler. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower possible. Lows 52-54 inland, 56-58 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 70s.