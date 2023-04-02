MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Skies will be mostly clear tonight and clouds will increase slightly by the morning commute. Normal early April temperatures in the Pee Dee tonight in the upper-40s. The beaches will be slightly above average staying in the low-50s.

A warming trend begins tomorrow and will last through Thursday. High temperatures tomorrow will be near 70 at the Grand Strand and mid-70s inland. A stray shower will be possible tomorrow but most of the day will be dry.

Temperatures climb significantly on Tuesday. The beaches will be in the upper-70s and low-80s inland. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry. The next rain chance is on Thursday and pesky showers last through the weekend.