MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Most of the activity is over for today, but a couple of storms are expected to develop inland this evening and overnight at the coast. High temperatures today will be higher than yesterday with low to mid-90s forecasted throughout the area. Triple-digit heat is also in the forecast more so at the coast than inland.

For tonight partly cloudy with a couple of storms. Low temperatures for tonight will be mild and above average in the mid-70s.

Friday will be a little cooler mainly because more widespread rain is in the forecast, especially in the afternoon.

For the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry with only an isolated rain chance, but it will be hot with temperatures approaching 96 degrees in Florence, and the heat index forecast is at 110 for Sunday and Monday inland. That would be high enough for an excessive heat warning.