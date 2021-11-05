Expect a cold, wet weekend before warming up next week

I hope Friday treated you all well and conditions remained dry! However, overnight clouds will continue to increase ahead of rainfall that is mostly slated for tomorrow into tomorrow night. With all the cloud cover, highs will also be held in the mid 50s for Saturday. Our rain will be arriving as soon as tomorrow morning, lasting throughout the first half of the weekend.

Rainfall potential is higher for the coast where 1-3″ will be possible, getting as high as 1″ more so for areas further inland.

The rain will continue into Sunday morning, but will break up quickly, and the cloud cover will clear slowly throughout the afternoon. High pressure will build in for next week, bringing sunny weather and a warm up right into the heart of the workweek, with highs getting back into the 70s!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows 40-44 inland, 45-48 beaches.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy, & cool with rain around, more so for the coast. Highs in the mid-upper 50s.

Saturday Night: Lingering rain showers with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.