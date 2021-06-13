A drier start to the week

Any showers that popped up during our Sunday afternoon will continue to fizzle out overnight with lows falling around 70. For our Monday we’ll be seeing a mix of sun and clouds throughout the morning and afternoon followed by a small chance for some isolated storms and showers in the late afternoon into the early evening. We’re also going to see the heat increase as well, back to the upper half of the 80s for the coast, with low 90s inland.

Limited storm and shower activity will try to linger but will look to finally take a break by Wednesday, with abundant sun slated for Thursday & Friday!

TONIGHT: Stray showers linger with a decent amount of clouds. Lows around 70.

MONDAY: Hotter with isolated showers around. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s.