A few more clouds but even warmer today

Warm weather will continue with a chance for showers by the end of the week. High pressure centered offshore will control our weather again today, bringing sunshine, warm weather and increasing humidity. High temperatures will warm into the 80s this afternoon.

A weak cold front will approach on Friday with more clouds and a few scattered showers. There will only be a slight cool down over the weekend, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s Saturday, back to around 80 on Sunday.

The warm weather will continue into next week. A stronger cold front could push through the Carolinas by the middle of next week.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 79-80 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 60-62 inland, 64-65 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm with scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s.