MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It was a great day across the area and it will be nice tonight as well. Mostly clear conditions and extremely mild temperatures. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s.

Clouds will build in by late morning and there will be a couple of passing showers and storms ahead of a cold front. Timing-wise, the most activity will be in the afternoon and evening. Not a washout and showers will be moving quickly. No more than an hour at a time.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a level 1 risk of severe weather. Damaging winds is the only concern. Thunderstorms could produce wind gusts of 30 mph, but thunderstorms will not be widespread. It will still be very warm tomorrow with mid to upper-70s at the coast and low-80s inland.

After the frontal passage Sunday night, skies will clear and that will be the conditions for most of the week. It will be a little cooler on Monday with temperatures in the mid-70s. The Pee Dee will be in the 80s for most of the week and the beaches will be in the mid to upper-70s.